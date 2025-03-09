Small plane headed to Springfield crashes in Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Penn. — A plane with five people on board crashed Sunday afternoon outside an airport in suburban Pennsylvania, officials said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The small aircraft went down at around 3:00 p.m. just outside the Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township, according to local police officials, who could not provide immediate information on the fatalities or injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed there were five people on the plane, a Beechcraft Bonanza, when it went down.

According to FlightAware, the plane was headed to Springfield, Ohio.

Footage shared on social media showed black smoke billowing from the wreckage of the plane and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames.

This report was contributed to by the Associated Press.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group