Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics have responded to a reported shooting in Dayton Monday.
They were dispatched to Great Miami Boulevard and N Main Street at 1:38 a.m. on reports of a possible shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Initial scanner traffic indicates that several officers are at the scene and traffic is blocked off at Great Miami Boulevard and N Main Street.
Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that medics have been staged.
No other information is available.
We will update this story.
