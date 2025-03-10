Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics have responded to a reported shooting in Dayton Monday.

They were dispatched to Great Miami Boulevard and N Main Street at 1:38 a.m. on reports of a possible shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that several officers are at the scene and traffic is blocked off at Great Miami Boulevard and N Main Street.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that medics have been staged.

No other information is available.

We will update this story.

