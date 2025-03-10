2 dead, 10 injured in Ohio building fire

CINCINNATI — Two people are dead and 10 others are in the hospital following a house fire in Cincinnati Sunday afternoon, originally reported by our news partner WCPO Cincinnati.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire happened on the 700 block of Summit Ave. around 1 p.m., according to WCPO.

Fire crews found a heavy fire and several injured people outside the building, WCPO says. Of those injured, some jumped from the building to escape the fire, according to WCPO.

TRENDING STORIES:

At least three children were included in the 10 transported to the hospital, WCPO says.

Crews attempted to be aggressive with the fire to get into the building and look for others, but the fire pushed them back, according to WCPO.

“Our number one job is to protect the public, and we did everything we could to get inside that building,” Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler said to WCPO.

Roughly 80 firefighters assisted in putting out the fire, according to WCPO. Fire crews have not yet determined a cause.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group