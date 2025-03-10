Did you see smoke on I-75? Firefighters respond to reported fire

DAYTON — Some drivers could see some smoke driving on Interstate 75 early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton firefighters responded around 2:13 a.m. to a reported fire on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and Germantown Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

Smoke could be seen on an Interstate 75 ODOT cameras overlooking 3rd street.

It shows several firefighters on the scene, extinguishing the fire.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group