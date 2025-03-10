Did you see smoke on I-75? Firefighters respond to reported fire

DAYTON — Some drivers could see some smoke driving on Interstate 75 early Monday morning.
Dayton firefighters responded around 2:13 a.m. to a reported fire on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and Germantown Street.
Smoke could be seen on an Interstate 75 ODOT cameras overlooking 3rd street.
It shows several firefighters on the scene, extinguishing the fire.
We will update this story.
