College student goes missing while on spring break in Dominican Republic

PUNTA CANA — A student from the University of Pittsburgh has gone missing while on a spring break trip in the Dominican Republic, according to our sister station WPXI-11 in Pittsburgh and CBS News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sudiksha Konaki, 20, was reported missing on Thursday in a resort area of Punta Cana.

Konaki’s hometown is in Loudoun County, Virginia. She is also a citizen of India, according to WPXI-11.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has filed for a worldwide police alert, known as a Yellow Notice for missing persons, according to CBS News.

TRENDING STORIES:

Konaki traveled to the Riu Republica resort in Punta Cana with five other women who are students at the University of Pittsburgh. She was last seen at the resort around 4 a.m. on March 6.

CBS News reports that Konaki walked to the beach with the five other women and two American men.

She reportedly stayed on the beach with one of the men while the others went back to the hotel.

Investigators are conducting interviews as well as reviewing telephone records and surveillance video, according to CBS News.

Konanki’s friends are still in the Dominican Republic, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s my understanding they were supposed to return today, but I think they’re being held longer there for additional questioning,” Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said.

The Civil Defense brought in a search and rescue K9 team to help, according to their Facebook. They describe the team as “an exemplary rescue institution.”

CBS News reports that authorities said they are using drones to get a better view of the area.

Several police agencies involved in the search efforts include the Dominican Civil Defense, the Dominican Navy, police and fire crews. Authorities in Virginia and the University of Pittsburgh Police are also part of the investigation, according to CBS News.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says, “it is our understanding that the US is deploying considerable federal assets” to locate Konanki and support the Dominican National Police.

A University of Pittsburgh spokesperson said in a statement that the university has been in contact with Konanki’s family.

“We have offered our full support in their efforts to find her and bring her home safely,” the statement reads in part.

The spokesperson suggests anyone with information on Konanki’s whereabouts call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group