Man forced out after fire causes estimated $175K damage to Huber Heights home

HUBER HEIGHTS — A man has been forced out after a fire caused an estimated $175,000 in damages to a Huber Heights home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Huber Heights firefighters responded around 5 p.m. to a house fire on Shull Road, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Personnel arrived to find a significant fire from the garage. Firefighters started attacking the fire with hose lines while firefighters from Ladder 23 performed a vertical vent (hole cut in the roof) above the fire in the garage,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Personnel in the garage and house immediately saw the benefits of the vertical vent, with relief of heat and smoke through the roof.”

Huber Heights Fire Captain Brandon Deere told News Center 7 that smoke, heat, and water damaged parts of the house. He added that the total damages to the property and contents were approximately $175,000.

Photos from the scene show heavy damage to the garage as the fire extended into the attic.

Butler Township, Dayton, and Vandalia Fire Departments assisted, as did Huber Heights Police.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group