Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting was reported near the intersection of Whitmore Avenue and Sylvan Drive at approximately 10:18 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group