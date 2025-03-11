Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The shooting was reported near the intersection of Whitmore Avenue and Sylvan Drive at approximately 10:18 p.m.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
