Street reopens after closing due to partial building collapse in downtown Dayton

DAYTON — A portion of a busy street in downtown Dayton has reopened after being shut down when the facade of one of the high-rise buildings began to crumble over the weekend.

N. Main Street between E. Second and E. Third Streets reopened Friday morning, according to Dayton Assistant Fire Chief Brad French.

Additional stabilization work was completed by contractors at 34 N. Main Street, allowing the reopening of the street.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the facade of 34 N. Main Street began to crumble and fall hundreds of feet on Saturday. The city said the damage was due to high winds.

Debris from the collapse hit the Stratacache Tower, causing nonstructural damage.

In the aftermath of the partial collapse, the city declared an emergency to address the structural concerns.

The 14-story building was built in 1926 and acquired by the city in 2016.

The building is currently vacant.

