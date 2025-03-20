First measles case confirmed in Ohio for 2025

ASHTABULA CO. — The Ohio Department of Health has announced the first measles case in Ohio for 2025.

The case is in an unvaccinated adult from Ashtabula County, according to ODH.

The infected person had recently been in contact with someone who had travelled internationally, according to ODH.

The Department of Health and county officials are working to establish potential exposures, and to promote opportunities for vaccinations.

“The fact that we now have a measles case in Ohio adds emphasis to the importance of being fully vaccinated,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “This disease can be very serious, but it is preventable. I strongly encourage you to protect yourselves and your children by getting vaccinated.”

In 2022, Ohio had 90 measles cases, 85 of which were in Central Ohio, according to ODH. In 2023 there was only one case, and seven in 2024, ODH says.

Measles cases are increasing nationally, including outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico, ODH says.

Measles is very contagious and spreads through coughing and sneezing, ODH says. Nine out of 10 people who are not vaccinated and are exposed to the disease will become ill, according to ODH.

