Over 200 farm animals rescued from Ohio property

WELLINGTON — Over 200 animals were rescued from a farm in Wellington, Ohio, according to a social media post by Friendship Animal Protective League.

A search warrant was executed by Friendship APL Humane Investigation Department after a concerned citizen reported a post of sheep without proper shelter or food, according to Friendship APL.

On March 18, Friendship APL was able to make contact with the owner of the animals and agents were allowed to view the animals on the property.

They found sheep with hooves so long they struggled to walk, multiple dead sheep and some severely underweight sheep, according to Friendship APL. The owner of the animals did not continue to cooperate with Friendship APL, and they obtained a warrant and executed it at the farm.

Sheep, goats, turkeys, geese, chickens and rabbits were taken into the care of Friendship APL, totaling 201 rescued. The animals are now receiving care and medical treatment, Friendship APL said.

Around 30 dead animals were removed from the property, according to Friendship APL.

“The conditions the animals were kept in at this property were deplorable and inhumane,” said Gregory Willey, FAPL’s Executive Director. “This is the third large-scale seizure of animals by Friendship Animal Protective League in less than 30 days. While these cases are an extreme burden on our staff and resources, preventing animal cruelty and seeking justice for abused animals is critically important.”

A probable cause hearing will be held to determine where the animals should be housed while the case goes through the legal system, according to Friendship AFL.

