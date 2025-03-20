Caught on Video: Man snatches money bag from Brink’s truck driver

COLUMBUS — A 21-year-old was arrested after a video showed a man grabbing a money bag from a Brink’s driver at a convenience store.

At 9:30 a.m. on March 19, a Brink’s armored vehicle employee was servicing an ATM at a convenience store on Valleyview Drive in Columbus, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video shows a man watching the Brink’s employee and then approaching from behind and snatching the bag which contained a “large sum of money.”

Deputies said the Brink’s employee briefly chased the suspect but the man ultimately escaped in an SUV.

Deputies identified Yelon Shepherd as the suspect.

Shepherd was arrested on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. and is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail.

He has been charged with robbery and felony theft.

