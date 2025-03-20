Tornado touched down at CVG Airport, NWS says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A tornado touched down at an area airport Wednesday night, the National Weather Service Confirmed.
The NWS confirmed a tornado touched down at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport on the evening of March 19.
A storm survey team is still working to determine how strong the twister was and its path, the NWS said.
“Severe weather that came through the area overnight caused damage to a building under construction on airport property,” a CVG spokesperson confirmed to our news partners at WCPO. “No one was injured.”
