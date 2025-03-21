‘You abused me;’ Victims speak out at former Yellow Springs doctor’s sentencing

GREENE COUNTY — The former Yellow Springs doctor accused of sexually abusing patients has been sentenced.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Donald Gronbeck, 44, pleaded no contest to two separate bills of information last month.

He was previously arrested in October 2022 and charged with 50 counts including, nine counts of rape, 10 counts of sexual battery, 15 counts of gross sexual imposition, and 16 counts of sexual imposition.

Even though a plea deal allowed him to plead no contest to patient abuse charges instead of sex charges, several of his former patients came to Greene County Common Pleas Court to say he did sexually abuse them.

