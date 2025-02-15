Former Yellow Springs doctor charged with sexually abusing patient agrees to plea deal

GREENE COUNTY — The former Yellow Springs doctor accused of sexually abusing patients has taken a plea deal.

Donald Gronbeck, 44, pleaded no contest in two separate bills of information.

In the first bill of information, he pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of gross patient neglect and one felony count of attempted patient abuse. In the other, Gronbeck pleaded no contest to 12 felony counts of gross patient neglect, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court documents.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, the plea agreement paperwork indicates that the felony charges he pleaded to could have carried up to 12 years in prison. However, the agreement said when the judge finds Gronbeck guilty of the charges, he will be sentenced to probation and no local jail time.

Gronbeck was scheduled to go to trial this year before reaching the plea agreement.

News Center 7 reached out to both Gronbeck’s lawyer and Greene County prosecutors for comment. Both declined to comment, pointing out there is a gag order in place until sentencing.

As previously reported, Gronbeck was arrested in October 2022, the day after a Greene County grand jury handed up a secret indictment of 50 counts including, nine counts of rape, 10 counts of sexual battery, 15 counts of gross sexual imposition, and 16 counts of sexual imposition.

Prosecutors previously told News Center 7 that Gronbeck was accused of sexually abusing 15 women over 9 years.

His medical license was suspended and then later revoked by the State Medical Board of Ohio in 2022.

State medical board documents also accuse Gronbeck of prescribing Rivastigmine patches to one patient, and told her to give the patches to others including two other patients who made sexual abuse violations, News Center 7 previously reported.

Rivastigmine patches are commonly prescribed to dementia, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s patients and helps improve mental function by “increasing the amount of a certain natural substance in the brain,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

