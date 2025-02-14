Man changes plea after being accused of shooting a teen near Joe Mixon’s home

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio — The man accused of firing a weapon that caused a bullet to hit a teen near the home of Bengals player Joe Mixon appeared in federal court on Thursday and changed his plea.

According to our news partners WCPO-TV, Lamonte Brewer was charged in federal court and initially pleaded not guilty.

On March 16, Brewer was indicted in Hamilton County for one count of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. The shooting happened on March 6, according to WCPO-TV.

Brewer posted $100,000 bond and was released.

According to WCPO-TV, court documents indicated on July 14 that Brewer appeared in court and was arrested by an ATF officer for an indictment dated June 28.

That indictment charged Brewer with possession by a prohibited person because he was already considered a felon on the night he used a firearm near Mixon’s home. When Brewer appeared for his arraignment, the judge held him without bond.

WCPO-TV reported that Brewer, his girlfriend, who is Mixon’s sister, said they and Mixon himself felt they were in danger on March 6. Brewer was convicted in 2024 of obstruction and given three years’ probation.

Prosecutors in Hamilton County said Mixon told them he had been receiving death threats at the time of the shooting after his address was released to the public.

On the night of the shooting, teenagers started a game of Nerf Wars, leading Brewer and those inside Mixon’s home to feel they were being attacked, according to his attorney, WCPO-TV reported.

Brewer’s attorneys filed a court document that said, “Cars were screeching up and down the street, some blocking ingress and egress into the neighborhood, “At the same time, people were running around the neighborhood screaming.”

