Police looking for 3 people connected to robbery at Dicks House of Sport; can you ID them?

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these people?

Beavercreek Police are looking for three people connected to a robbery at Dicks House of Sport at the Fairfield Common Mall, according to a social media post.

The incident happened on March 23.

Police said in a Facebook post that a male and female in gray shirts “selected merchandise and placed it on a table within the store. The male in the blue jacket went to the merchandise and placed it in a bag before leaving without paying for the items.”

The suspects are believed to have left the store in a gray or silver Chevrolet Traverse.

The department posted pictures of all three suspects on social media.

If you can ID them, contact Officer Stephens at (937) 426-1225, extension 688, or by email.

