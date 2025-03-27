Coroner called to crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Darke County.

The crash was reported near the intersection of U.S. 127 and Childrens Home-Bradford Road around noon.

Dispatchers with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a dump truck and a van.

CareFlight was initially called to the scene but was later canceled, dispatchers confirmed.

We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.

