Coroner called to crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Darke County.
The crash was reported near the intersection of U.S. 127 and Childrens Home-Bradford Road around noon.
Dispatchers with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a dump truck and a van.
CareFlight was initially called to the scene but was later canceled, dispatchers confirmed.
We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.
