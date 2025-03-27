Coroner IDs 'badly decomposed' body found near local ballpark

HARRISON TWP. — The body of a man found near a local ballpark in Montgomery County this week has been identified.

The man was identified Thursday morning as 43-year-old Shannon D. Johnson, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Johnson’s body was found in a wooded area near Montevideo Drive and Onaota Avenue Sunday morning.

A 911 caller told dispatchers he was driving down the road when he was stopped by an upset woman.

“She flagged me down and said her parents are being held hostage,” the 911 caller said.

The woman reportedly told the 911 caller that her parents were being held hostage in the woods. That led deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) to come out and search the area just off Wagner Ford Road near Interstate 75.

“Crews went into the area and looked and did discover a badly decomposed body that was inside the wood line,” Jeremy Roy, MCSO Chief of Staff, previously told News Center 7.

Investigators said the woman, who may be battling a couple of issues, was likely just walking through the area and spotted the body.

“This body was in there awhile,” Roy said. “The coroner himself said probably a couple seasons, so been in there for quite a while.”

Roy told News Center 7 that they did not see any obvious signs of foul play.

Investigators want to make sure the case gets the attention and manpower it needs so they will treat it as a homicide case until that is ruled out.

