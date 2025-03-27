4 arrested, drugs found after court orders removal of child from home

MERCER COUNTY — Four people were arrested after a child was removed from a home in Mercer County, according to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was contacted by Job and Family Services with a court order for the removal of a 5-year-old.

Deputies executed two search warrants simultaneously, as deputies did not know which home the child was in.

The child was located in one of the homes and was transported to Mercer Health and turned over to Job and Family Services, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies observed suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia and got a second warrant. Deputies recovered the suspected drugs and paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Four people were arrested, 34-year-old Sydnee Darras, 37-year-old Joseph Houser, 55-year-old David Hawkins, and 52-year-old Heather Mullins.

Darras, the mother of the 5-year-old, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Houser was taken into custody and charged with obstructing justice. Houser is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Hawkins was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Celina and was also charged with possession of drugs. His bond was set at $50,000.

Mullins was arrested and charged with possession of drugs. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The case is still under review and charges may still be added, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

