Injuries reported after crash on SR-725 in Montgomery Co.

GERMANTOWN — Injuries were reported after a crash in Montgomery County Thursday afternoon.
Around 4:20 p.m., Germantown police and medics were called to State Route 725 and South Preble County Line Road.
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene but later canceled, dispatch confirmed.
We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as we learn new information.
