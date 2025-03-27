Investigation underway after 25-year-old man dies in custody of Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON — An investigation is underway after a man died after being booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell pieces together the moments leading up to the man’s death tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Christian Black, 25, of Zanesville, died at a hospital on Wednesday, March 26.

Black was arrested by Englewood Police on Monday on charges of receiving stolen property and obstructing official business charges.

Now, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Dayton Police Department to investigate Black’s death. They did this because his death happened after correction officers used force to control him after he was booked.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group