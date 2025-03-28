Veteran NFL quarterback on trading block spotted at Ohio Chipotle

WESTLAKE — A veteran NFL quarterback rumored to be on the trading block was recently in Ohio.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was spotted on social media at a Chipotle in the Cleveland suburbs.
Dwntwnbrwn posted a photo of Cousin on X, formerly Twitter.
“Salad with double chicken never fails me,” Cousins said in reply.
The 36-year-old veteran quarterback is not a free agent.
The Browns would have to acquire him by trade.
Cousins signed a four-year contract worth up to $180 million in March 2024 with Atlanta.
ESPN and the NFL Network reported on March 17 that the Falcons are keeping Cousins on their roster, which guarantees him a $10 million roster bonus in 2026.
