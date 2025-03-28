Local

Veteran NFL quarterback on trading block spotted at Ohio Chipotle

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 16: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

WESTLAKE — A veteran NFL quarterback rumored to be on the trading block was recently in Ohio.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was spotted on social media at a Chipotle in the Cleveland suburbs.

Dwntwnbrwn posted a photo of Cousin on X, formerly Twitter.

“Salad with double chicken never fails me,” Cousins said in reply.

The 36-year-old veteran quarterback is not a free agent.

The Browns would have to acquire him by trade.

Cousins signed a four-year contract worth up to $180 million in March 2024 with Atlanta.

ESPN and the NFL Network reported on March 17 that the Falcons are keeping Cousins on their roster, which guarantees him a $10 million roster bonus in 2026.

