Gun found in backpack at local elementary school

EATON — A student is facing punishment after a gun was found in a backpack at a Preble County school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Thursday, a student dropped a bullet during gym class at Bruce Elementary in Eaton, according to Eaton Community Schools Superintendent Jeff Parker.

School staff found a gun in the student’s backpack.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We immediately notified law enforcement and immediately isolated the student from all other students. In addition to school consequences, the matter is now being pursued by law enforcement,” a statement from Parker to district families reads.

The district said that during questioning, the student indicated “he had no intent to harm anyone.”

The backpack was never in a classroom.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Eaton Police Department for any charges the student may be facing.

The district was not able to specify the punishment the student may face.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group