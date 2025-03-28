Risk for severe weather with damaging winds, hail, brief tornado this weekend

DAYTON — A risk for severe weather could impact your weekend plans.

The main threats for the storms come late Sunday night into early Monday.

Morning showers are possible Sunday, then the question comes if we can clear out or not before additional storm chances later in the evening into the nighttime hours.

The Storm Prediction Center maintains an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for severe storms.

We will continue to update this story.

