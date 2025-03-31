Firefighters respond to third building collapse this month in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews responded after part of a building collapsed in Dayton Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher is there as firefighters and electric crews continue their clean-up work LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton firefighters responded just after 9:15 p.m. to initial reports that part of a building collapsed at the 100 block of Valley Street.

Fletcher says Valley Street remains blocked off. It is surrounded by caution tape Monday morning.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, this was the third building collapse in Dayton since March 15.

The first was on March 15 when the parapet wall of the top floor of 34 N. Main Street had 60 feet of collapse.

The second occurred on March 24 when the building at 464 E. 5th Street in the Oregon District partially collapsed.

>>PHOTOS: Dayton building crumbles during severe weather

The people inside the building were evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

Dayton District Fire Chief Tyler told News Center 7 that the Valley Street building serves three purposes: two different businesses and apartments on the second and third floors.

City records show the building was constructed in 1910.

Photos show that brick fell from the building into a pile in front of the building.

We will update this story.

0 of 21 Building collapse Valley Dayton Dayton building collapse Building collapse Valley Dayton Building collapse Valley Dayton Building collapse Valley Dayton Building collapse Valley Dayton Building collapse Valley Dayton Dayton building collapse Dayton building collapse Dayton building collapse Dayton building collapse Dayton building collapse Dayton building collapse Building collapse Dayton Valley Street Building collapse Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff Valley Street Building collapse Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff Valley Street Building collapse Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff Valley Street Building collapse Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group