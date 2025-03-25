2 buildings partially collapse in Dayton over last few days; Fire Chief discusses repair efforts

DAYTON — Two buildings in Dayton partially collapsed in the last 10 days.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the building at 464 E 5th Street in the Oregon District partially collapsed before 4 p.m. on Monday.

Dayton Fire Department Chief Mike Rice told News Center 7 that he called in technical rescue crews to the scene on Monday.

“We’re building the shoring to support the load of the floors and the ceiling all the way up the building, to the roof,” Rice said.

Rice said even though the structural stabilization is visible on the outside, there’s a lot of work to do inside.

The building owner called in a structural engineer and masonry contractors.

“So, the structural engineer will do a thorough evaluation and decide what type of fixes need to be made permanently and then the contractors will come in and make those permanent repairs,” Rice said.

This is the second building or facade collapse near downtown Dayton in the last 10 days.

Several sections of an upper facade on a high rise at 34 N Main Street, behind the Stratacache Tower, on March 15.

Rice said it’s unusual to have two incidents close together, and everyone is keeping a close eye on things because of the upcoming NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

“We’re constantly collaborating with the building department, housing inspection and looking at these issues. We’re already doing inspections for buildings downtown, ahead of the NATO event, to ensure that we’re in a good place and it’ll be safe for everyone coming in,” Rice said.

Rice said the building on E 5th Street may have been built in the 1850s.

The department doesn’t want to immediately blame the wind for this partial collapse because there could be other factors, like age and deterioration.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

