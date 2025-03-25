‘Kind of scary;’ Community relieved no one was hurt after part of Oregon District building crumbles

DAYTON — Community members say they are glad no one was hurt after a building partially collapsed in the Oregon District on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the partial collapse occurred at 464 E 5th Street, near Jackson Street, before 4 p.m.

>>PHOTOS: Section of building crumbles in Oregon District

The building is a relatively well-known photo spot, as the Dayton Inspires mural is just a few steps away from the damage. It also houses a hat shop called BRIM.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton Fire Department crews blocked off the area and set up a beam to support the structure.

Jackson Street will remain closed until the damage is repaired.

“Thank God for the firefighters and the public servants,” Peter McLinden said.

McLinden works near the Oregon District and knows how popular the building is. He said he’s glad no one was taking a photo here when the bricks fell onto the sidewalk.

“Kind of scary, but we got to know that Dayton’s an older city,” he said.

Dayton Fire Department District Chief Nick Judge said the cause is still under investigation.

“At this time, we’re not sure if it’s weather related because it is very windy, or if it was just age related and it just happened to come down today,” Judge said.

The second and third floors of this building are empty.

This is the second building in Dayton to have structural problems in just over a week.

As previously reported on News Center 7, high winds caused the facade of a high-rise building on North Main Street, near Stratacache Tower, to collapse on March 15.

News Center 7 asked the Dayton Fire Department about building inspections in the city.

“If we see, you know, an obvious structural issue, we’ll refer that to the building department. But our job, necessarily, when we’re doing inspections, is not to inspect the actual integrity of the building,” Judge said.

The Montgomery County Auditor website indicates that the building on 5th Street was built in 1910, making it 115 years old.

News Center 7 spoke with the owner of the building off-camera.

He said he plans to make repairs, but inspectors have to look at the building first, and that could take a few weeks.

We will continue to follow this story.

0 of 19 5th Street Wall Collapse A section of an Oregon District building came crumbling down on Monday. Dayton Fire is on the scene working to determine the structure's viability. 5th Street Wall Collapse A section of an Oregon District building came crumbling down on Monday. Dayton Fire is on the scene working to determine the structure's viability. 5th Street Wall Collapse A section of an Oregon District building came crumbling down on Monday. Dayton Fire is on the scene working to determine the structure's viability. 5th Street Wall Collapse A section of an Oregon District building came crumbling down on Monday. Dayton Fire is on the scene working to determine the structure's viability. 5th Street Wall Collapse A section of an Oregon District building came crumbling down on Monday. Dayton Fire is on the scene working to determine the structure's viability. 5th Street Wall Collapse A section of an Oregon District building came crumbling down on Monday. Dayton Fire is on the scene working to determine the structure's viability. 5th Street Wall Collapse A section of an Oregon District building came crumbling down on Monday. Dayton Fire is on the scene working to determine the structure's viability. 5th Street Wall Collapse A section of an Oregon District building came crumbling down on Monday. Dayton Fire is on the scene working to determine the structure's viability. 5th Street Wall Collapse A section of an Oregon District building came crumbling down on Monday. Dayton Fire is on the scene working to determine the structure's viability. 5th Street Wall Collapse A section of an Oregon District building came crumbling down on Monday. Dayton Fire is on the scene working to determine the structure's viability. 5th Street Wall Collapse A section of an Oregon District building came crumbling down on Monday. Dayton Fire is on the scene working to determine the structure's viability. 5th Street Wall Collapse A section of an Oregon District building came crumbling down on Monday. Dayton Fire is on the scene working to determine the structure's viability. 5th Street Wall Collapse A section of an Oregon District building came crumbling down on Monday. Dayton Fire is on the scene working to determine the structure's viability. 5th Street Wall Collapse A section of an Oregon District building came crumbling down on Monday. Dayton Fire is on the scene working to determine the structure's viability. 5th Street Wall Collapse A section of an Oregon District building came crumbling down on Monday. Dayton Fire is on the scene working to determine the structure's viability. 5th Street Wall Collapse A section of an Oregon District building came crumbling down on Monday. Dayton Fire is on the scene working to determine the structure's viability.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group