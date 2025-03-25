Memorial service announced for local college student who died from gunshot wound

WILMINGTON — A memorial service has been announced for a local college who died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Services for Wilmington College sophomore Tony Crane, 20, will be held Saturday in Fishers, Indiana, according to his online obituary.

As previously reported by News Center 7, he died from a gunshot wound at the Delta Theta Sigma fraternity house early Sunday morning at the 700 block of Romback Avenue.

Crane was a football player and fraternity member.

He graduated from Fishers High School in 2023 where he played football and lacrosse, his obituary stated.

Wilmington College canceled classes on Monday and had counselors available for students, faculty, and staff.

“Our hearts are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. Tony was a valued member of our campus community, and his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him. We will continue to hold Tony’s family and friends in the light,” said Corey Cockerill, Wilmington College President.

Head football coach Kevin Burke said everyone is “devastated” by Tony’s passing.

“He was a tremendous person and teammate and was well respected throughout our campus community,” he said. “We will lean heavily on each other as we navigate the grief process and figure out how to move forward individually and as a team.”

The college said several student organizations are planning a memorial service to honor Tony Crane.

Visitation on Saturday will be at 10 a.m. at Fishers United Methodist Church. Services will follow at noon.

Tony Crane Photo contributed by Randall Roberts Funeral Home (Randall Roberts Funeral Home /Randall Roberts Funeral Home)

