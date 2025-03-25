2 Dayton Flyers enter transfer portal

DAYTON — Two University of Dayton men’s basketball players have entered the transfer portal.

Dayton point guard Malachi Smith submitted his name on Monday, according to a post shared on his Instagram account.

UD backup center Isaac Jack has also entered his name.

Several websites and social media accounts that track transfer portal entries reported the news about both Smith and Jack.

Smith spent four seasons at Dayton but has one season of eligibility remaining. He missed the 2023-24 season after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the season’s first game.

He averaged 10.4 points per game this season and started 31 of 33 games this season.

Jack averaged over three points per game in his two seasons with the Flyers. He committed to Dayton in 2023 and has one season of eligibility left.

The Flyers went 23-11 this past season and lost in the second round of the 2025 NIT to Chattanooga.

