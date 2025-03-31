‘The bang was so loud;’ Drivers report damage after rocks thrown at cars on state Route 4

RIVERSIDE — Police are looking for someone who threw rocks at cars on state Route 4 in Riverside last weekend, causing damage to at least one.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with a man who reported thousands of dollars in damage to his vehicle after the rocks were thrown. Police say this isn’t the first time they’ve had rocks thrown at cars on this stretch of state Route 4 LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Denzil Ritchie said he was headed south on the highway Saturday afternoon when his car was struck by rocks, damaging his headlight and part of his front bumper.

“The bang was so loud that the guys I was talking to on the phone said, ‘Oh my god, somebody just hit you,‘” Ritchie said.

Police incident reports obtained by News Center 7 show this is the third time in the last two years damage was reported to vehicles after rocks were thrown on this stretch of state Route 4.

No injuries have been reported in any of the incidents and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and this story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group