No charges for 2 officers who shot, killed 16-year-old in Dayton

DAYTON — A grand jury declined to indict two Dayton police officers who shot and killed a teenager over the summer, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Negley Place while police were working to break up a “pop-up” party around 8 p.m. on June 29, 2024.

16-year-old Brian Moody was shot and killed.

Body camera video showed officers arriving on the scene and attempting to talk to someone in the street. That person, later identified as a Moody, then started to run from the police.

At the end of two body camera clips, the teen can be seen turning toward the police.

Dayton Police Chief Karman Afzal said that at that point, the teen had a gun and pointed it at officers, prompting them to open fire.

He was hit in the left shoulder and taken to the hospital, where he died.

Afzal said a Glock 17 with a loaded 30-round magazine was recovered from the scene near Moody. The weapon was modified and fully automatic, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The two officers involved were not identified by name, but both had six years of experience with the department at the time of the shooting.

The Moody’s family lawyer, Robert Gresham, spoke to News Center 7 in July. He said Moody was a “good kid.”

“Brian was loved. He was a son. He was a brother. He was a good kid,” he said.

News Center 7 reached out to the Dayton Police Department to see if these officers are still on administrative leave.

