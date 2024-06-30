‘Come together, work together;’ People speak out after 1 shot, killed by Dayton police

DAYTON — People are speaking out after a person was shot and killed by Dayton Police on Saturday night.

As reported Saturday on News Center 7 at 11, police officers were responding to “address the vacant/block party issues” in the 500 block of Negley Place, the department said.

Officers approached a male who allegedly had a firearm.

Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said the male ran from officers, then turned around and allegedly pointed a gun at them.

Two officers fired their guns at the male, according to a statement posted to the Dayton Police & Fire Facebook page.

Police “began rendering medical aid” to the male as medics were dispatched to the scene.

Medics transported the male to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with people after Saturday’s shooting.

They told him what they saw.

“They started chasing after him and he started running and they just got to firing off shots,” said Maycee Harris.

“Two officers, not one, empty the clip,” said Aiyanah Ramsay. “Shooting in front of a crowd full of kids, grown-ups, teenagers, we all could have lost our lives.”

They said they were hanging out before the officers arrived.

“We were just about to leave,” said Harris. “They just came and shot a kid.”

Patterson asked what they wanted to see after what happened Saturday.

“Everybody come together, work together,” said Ramsay.

“When you see a group of kids, that don’t mean call the police, have somebody see what’s going on,” stated Harris. “If you don’t hear gunshots, nothing is going on. There’s no reason cops should be pulling up and shooting kids.

Dion Green, CEO and founder of the Fledge Foundation was also after Saturday’s night shooting.

“I came here to make sure that there’s transparency, there’s respect on both sides. As I’ve been here, I’ve seen a couple of disrespectful things that have transpired,” he told Patterson. “I’ve fought with both sides to try and keep the tension from going bigger than what it is, there’s already tension somebody’s child is lost. This is not a moment to smile … people are hurting.”

Green also spoke of the numerous shootings that have occurred in Dayton this week.

“I’ve been advocating against gun violence for the last five years, but it can’t be just me. I need the community to stand beside me, to be tired, and to speak up, we must do this together. I’m tired of it. I’m tired of having to see parents lose their children or kids go to a party to have fun and somebody’s child doesn’t make it back home or they end up in the ER. This is unacceptable.”

The Dayton Unit of the NAACP also released a statement after Saturday’s shooting.

The Dayton Branch NAACP is aware and has been on-site interviewing witnesses of this officer-involved shooting that has led to the death of a teenager in Dayton, Ohio. We will conduct a thorough investigation of this case in the days ahead and will request body cam footage to see where the evidence leads us to determine the truth in this case.

Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased.

News Center 7 is working to confirm both the age and identity of the person killed.

We will continue to update this story.

