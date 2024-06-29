Teen accused of killing Lyft driver in Dayton pleads guilty

DAYTON — One of two teens charged in adult court for the carjacking and deadly shooting of a local Lyft driver in 2022 is pleading guilty to charges.

Da’Trayvon Mitchell, 17, entered into a plea agreement this week and pleaded guilty to one count each of murder and aggravated robbery, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents. As part of the plea agreement, 12 other charges were dismissed.

Mitchell faces 25 years to life in prison and will be sentenced on July 24.

In January 2022, Mitchell and three other teens were using the app Lyft when they were picked up by 35-year-old Brandon Cooper, a driver for the rideshare company.

Dayton Police responded to the 1000 block of Ferguson Avenue on reports of a crash shortly after Cooper picked up the teens. Responding officers discovered Cooper with at least one gunshot wound to his back and his car crashed into another.

Officers found two shell casings at the intersection of West Grand and Ferguson Avenues.

Investigators later learned that the four teens had requested another Lyft earlier that night from the same account. A female Lyft driver picked them up and then carjacked her at gunpoint on St. Agnes Avenue. The female was able to escape to a nearby house and request emergency aid.

Further investigation led law enforcement agents to Anna Street where the four suspects and the stolen car were located. A SWAT Team was deployed to extricate the suspects from the residence.

Mitchell, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, and Tylan Peaks, 17, both had their cases transferred to adult court. Peaks is currently facing several charges, including four counts of murder. His next court date is set for July 10.

