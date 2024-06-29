County-wide call for backup dropped near Dollar General in Dayton

DAYTON — A county-wide call for assistance was issued Saturday evening in Dayton, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
At approximately 6:08 p.m., Dayton police were dispatched to 3119 E 3rd Street on reports of a disorderly subject.
A ‘Signal 99′ was dropped shortly after. The supervisor said the exact time of the call was not immediately available.
Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates the call has since been canceled.
