Body found believed to be missing 8-year-old Ohio boy, police say

COLUMBUS — Police say the body they found Friday is believed to be an eight-year-old boy reported missing in Ohio.

Columbus Police reported on social media Friday that Martonio Wilder, 8, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and camo pajama pants on Thursday night.

Columbus Police said LaShanda Wilder, 32, called officers to her home near Olmstead and St. Clair Avenues around noon Friday to report Martonio missing, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

An Amber Alert was also issued for his brothers, King Wilder, 3, and Mikheal Simon, 9. Both were found safe at a family friend’s house, WBNS said.

Police said a body believed to be the boy was recovered at the home where LaShanda called police.

Columbus Police are treating this as a suspicious death but did not say how the boy died, WBNS reports.

Officers are searching for LaShanda Wilder but have not called her a suspect.

