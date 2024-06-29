1 injured after firefighters, police respond to Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters and police responded after a house caught fire in Springfield early Saturday morning.

>>Firefighters respond to garage fire in Piqua

Springfield firefighters and police were dispatched at 4:10 a.m. to the 1100 block of Lagonda Avenue on initial reports of a house fire.

Everyone got out of the house, but a person suffered a burn injury, a Springfield police sergeant told News Center 7.

Initial scanner traffic indicated smoke was showing from the second floor when firefighters arrived.

The fire is out, Springfield Police said.

We will update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group