Inmate death under investigation in Wayne County

RICHMOND, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate in the Wayne County Jail in Richmond.

Detectives were contacted early Saturday morning by Wayne County Sheriff Randy Ritter to investigate the death of Andrew S. Taylor, 36.

Taylor was found unresponsive by Wayne County correctional staff on Friday.

Upon finding him, staff immediately rendered medical attention but Taylor was later pronounced dead at the jail.

No foul play is suspected, according to Indiana State Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

