Over 180 animals rescued from ‘horrendous living conditions’ in Ohio

PORTAGE COUNTY — More than 180 animals were rescued from “horrendous living conditions” in Ohio on Wednesday.

Portage Animal Protective League (APL) rescued animals that were living in unsanitary and filthy conditions without appropriate food, according to a social media post.

A baby cow could not stand from being malnourished. Cats, dogs, bunnies, birds, and guinea pigs had no food or water in a home.

“Many animals were visibly underweight, and some were obviously suffering from injuries and illness,” said Portage APL. “Some of the caged animals were sitting in large amounts of waste with empty bowls. The floors of the home were covered in waste.”

Portage APL shared photos of the conditions and animals on its Facebook page.

In all, four horses, one donkey, five mini horses, two sheep, two cows, four goats, nine turtles, five parakeets, two cockatiels, 12 finches, five parrots, one iguana, one Tegu, two pigeons, 16 rabbits, one duck, two guinea pigs, two geese, 16 chickens, 55 baby chickens, two tortoises, three turkeys, 16 cats, five dogs, 11 pigs were rescued, Portage APL said.

“Every animal is now receiving the care it needs and will have medical evaluations to put them on the path to recovery from serious neglect,” they stated.

This investigation is still active.

Portage APL did not say where these animals were taken.

