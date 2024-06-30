Large police presence reported in Dayton

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported in Dayton Saturday night.
Nearly 20 Dayton police crews are on the 500 block of Negley Place.
A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said the reason for the presence is unclear.
Police on scene called out the incident after 8 p.m., prompting a larger response, according to the supervisor.
