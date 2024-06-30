Dayton NAACP calls for body cam video released after 1 shot, killed by police

DAYTON — The Dayton Unit of the NAACP is speaking out after a person was shot and killed by Dayton Police on Saturday night.

The organization released a statement following Saturday’s shooting.

The Dayton Branch NAACP is aware and has been on-site interviewing witnesses of this officer-involved shooting that has led to the death of a teenager in Dayton, Ohio. We will conduct a thorough investigation of this case in the days ahead and will request body cam footage to see where the evidence leads us to determine the truth in this case.

Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased.

News Center 7 is working to confirm both the age and name of the person killed in Saturday’s shooting.

As reported Saturday on News Center 7 at 11, police officers were responding to “address the vacant/block party issues” in the 500 block of Negley Place, the department said.

Officers approached a male who allegedly had a firearm.

Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said the male ran from officers, then turned around and allegedly pointed a gun at them.

Two officers fired their guns at the male, according to a statement posted to the Dayton Police & Fire Facebook page.

Police “began rendering medical aid” to the male as medics were dispatched to the scene.

Medics transported the male to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with Dr. Derrick Foward, President of the Dayton Branch of the NAACP.

He said he received several phones and texts and also spoke with people at the scene about Saturday night’s shooting.

“I have been on-site and talked to a couple of witnesses who stated to us that police were chasing certain people,” Dr. Foward stated. “We don’t know if these are the facts until we will get the footage, but we will be closely monitoring this particularly situation. If there is any negligence on the police department’s side, we will deal with it quickly and decisively.”

He also wants to let the community the Dayton NAACP is here.

“We are here, we are going to be handguards of justice,” said Dr. Foward. “We will get the facts in this particular case.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is handling the criminal investigation and the Dayton Police Professional Standards Bureau will conduct a separate administrative investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.

