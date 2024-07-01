Police: 16-year-old shot, killed by officers had modified, fully-automatic handgun

DAYTON — Dayton Police have released new information after a 16-year-old was shot and killed by Dayton officers over the weekend.

Police Chief Kamran Afzal addressed the media about the shooting which took place on Saturday evening in the 500 block of Negley Place.

Officers responded to address a “vacant house/block party issue” in the middle of the street.

Body camera video showed officers arriving on the scene and attempting to talk to a person standing in the street. That person then starts to run from the police.

At the end of two body camera clips, the person can be seen turning toward the police. Afzal said at that point, the person had a gun and pointed it at officers, prompting them to open fire. He was hit in the left shoulder and taken to the hospital where he died.

Afzal confirmed the person shot and killed was a 16-year-old boy. News Center 7 previously reported that it was a 15-year-old.

As police said on Sunday, a Glock 17 with a loaded 30-round magazine was recovered from the scene near the teen. On Monday, Afzal said the weapon was modified and fully-automatic.

The two officers involved were not identified by name. Both have had 6 years of experience with Dayton Police.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation and the Dayton Police Profession Standards Bureau will do an internal review of the officer’s actions compared to policy.

