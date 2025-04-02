Man accused of crashing stolen car into home, trapping man underneath arrested over a year later

HARRISON TWP. — A man accused of crashing a stolen car into a home and trapping a man underneath it last year has been arrested, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2024, in the 3000 block of W Hillcrest Avenue in Harrison Township.

>>PHOTOS: Person trapped under vehicle after it crashes into Harrison Twp. home

As previously reported on News Center 7, the driver of a stolen Kia Forte lost control and crashed into a house. The car landed on a man who was lying on a couch inside.

The man sustained serious injuries in this crash and the driver left the scene before authorities arrived.

Investigators found DNA on scene that was matched to 34-year-old Darius Deontay Smith.

A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Smith on one count of vehicular assault and one count of failure to stop after an accident on March 17, according to the sheriff’s office.

Smith was arrested on March 20 and appeared in court on March 25.

“We commend our deputies and investigative team for their dedication and commitment to ensuring justice is served. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in this investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Smith remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

