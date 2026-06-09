Chance for storms this evening, then it gets hot

DAYTON, OH — Our muggy airmass hasn’t produced many showers and storms yet today, but I expect that to change this evening. A cluster of rain and thunderstorms will likely develop across Indiana this evening.

These storms should arrive in the Miami Valley after 8 PM, bringing heavy rain, lightning, and strong gusty winds. Storms will end after midnight to 1 AM.

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Wednesday and Thursday bring lower chances for rain and storms, and higher temperatures. Both afternoons, temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees.

That would be hot by itself, but the humidity will make it feel much hotter. Heat index values will be near 100 both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

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The average first day at or above 90 in Dayton on average is June 12th, so getting to 90 this week would be fairly normal.

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