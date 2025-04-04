Basement flooding on the rise as more rain moves into the area

Storms have soaked the Miami Valley this week and there is more rain predicted for this weekend.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher speaks with plumbers about the increase in flooded basement calls, and how homeowners can prevent them LIVE on News Center 7 at 6.

“A lot of flooded basements, sump pump failures,” James Blankenship with Mr Rooter Plumber said.

Blankenship has worked in plumbing for more than a decade in Dayton. He says homeowners need to be ready for the rain moving toward the area.

“There’s a lot of customers that are going to be shocked, like, ‘I’ve never had a problem,’” Blankenship said.

Blankenship says his crews have already been working late nights, and are ready for more. He says he has a dozen crews working on basements, and that problems can escalate quickly.

“They can see standing water within seconds,” Blankenship said.

But, Blankenship says homeowners can take steps to prepare before flooding sets in.

“They can always check the sump pump [themselves] or even call a company out,” Blankenship said. “Basically, have them come out and do an actual sump pump check up.”

Blankenship says getting it checked ahead of time can save a homeowner thousands of dollars.

Kane Holtvoigt with Big Shot Restoration says changes to a home’s downspout may help avoid basement flooding issues.

“You don’t want them hitting the foundation of the building because they can seep into the foundation. You will have downspouts where, if you need to, get extensions [and] run [them] away from the property,” Holtvoigt said.

