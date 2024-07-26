‘Beautiful work of art;’ Oregon District Shooting memorial nearing completion

OREGON DISTRICT — It’s been almost five years since one of the worst mass shootings in Ohio history, and the memorial designed as a tribute to those lost is nearly complete.

Nine people were killed in the Oregon District on August 4, 2019. News Center 7′s Nick Foley looks at one of the major pieces of the memorial that honors those nine people LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Robin Sassenberg has been a business owner in the Oregon District for more than 20 years. She thinks the newest additions to the memorial are a perfect tough to this work in progress.

“I think they accomplished a beautiful work of art and memorial,” Sassenberg said.





