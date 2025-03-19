Person led to apartment, robbed at knifepoint; 3 charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Three people were arrested after deputies said a person was led to an apartment and robbed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On March 8, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 1900 block of Gant Drive after being flagged down.

A person reported being robbed at knifepoint by two men after being invited to an apartment by a woman.

TRENDING STORIES:

While deputies were taking the report, the suspects exited the apartment building and were identified by the victim.

As deputies approached, Jared Korchinksi tried to run away but was quickly taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also took De’Leon Owens and Destiny Wood into custody.

Deputies said the victim’s wallet was found on Owens.

Korchinski, Owens, and Wood were indicted on an aggravated robbery charge on March 18.

They are in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

Owens, Korchinski, Wood (Montgomery County jail)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group