Downtown construction ahead of NATO summit causing issues for Dayton residents

DOWNTOWN DAYTON — Dayton residents and people trying to get downtown say the construction happening ahead of the NATO summit is causing issues.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is looking into the projects and the obstacles people are facing.

The NATO assembly is just about 2 months away from taking over Downtown Dayton.

People heading downtown will see orange barrels and cones out as construction teams work on some last minute projects ahead of the international summit.

The projects are causing some short-term pain for people trying to get around the downtown area, especially along Main and Third Streets.

One project is creating bike lanes and another is about beautifying the area.

Both projects were planned several years ago but were sped up to be finished in time for the NATO visit.

Some people told News Center 7 that the construction is making it difficult to get around and find parking downtown.

“I’m hoping this is going to be done quickly and I imagine it will,” Caryl Bevins said.

Together these projects cost about $2 Million, and the city found federal funding to cover about 80% of that.

“It’s an installation that will be appreciated well past NATO and was planned well before NATO like I said, so it is a worthwhile investment,” Dayton City Engineer David Escobar said.

