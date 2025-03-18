Missing woman last seen in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman has been missing for nine days, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacqulyn Thompson, 47, was last seen on Camden Avenue on March 9, the sheriff’s office says.

Thompson is 5′6″, around 180 pounds and has grey hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office says Thomspon has not had access to her prescribed medication.

Anyone with information on Thompson is asked to contact the Regional Dispatch Center at (937)225-4357.

