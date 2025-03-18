Springfield police finish review of viral video that shows arrest, release body cam

Body and cruiser camera show the intersection. — Springfield police said they have finished their review of an incident that sparked hundreds of thousands of views on social media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell spent days digging into what happened. He has answers and perspectives about what happened LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The video shows an interaction between Nasir McManaway, another man with him who is not facing charges, and several Springfield officers.

It happened last Thursday just before 5:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 911 caller said he was driving down East High Street when he saw two young Black men pointing a gun at cars driving by.

“It was a black pistol it looked like,” the man told dispatchers.

In the video, McManaway tells officers he does not have a gun on him.

In court documents, an officer wrote that the man with McManaway at first kept his hands inside the front of his waistband writing, “and at that time I took my service pistol out of my holster, keeping it at my side, I then gave (him) a command to take his hand out of his pants.”

Police said he listened but that both men then became “confrontational” and resisted as police checked for any weapons.

Officers said they took McManaway to the ground to put him into handcuffs.

Something that can also be seen in body camera released by police.

Police did not find any guns.

McManaway was arrested and booked into jail on charges of obstruction, resisting arrest, and failure to identify.

In a lengthy statement released Tuesday, Springfield police said in part:

“Any call involving a firearm carries significant risks, and officers are trained to respond with the highest level of caution in such situations.”

The full statement can be read below.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group