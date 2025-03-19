Bus pulled over on highway after reports of unsafe driving

A Miami Valley Career Technology Center bus was pulled over on Interstate 70 after the Ohio State Highway Patrol received multiple calls concerning the bus and its driving.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is speaking with students and parents about the incident, LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to OSHP, passengers on the bus were contacting them about the bus driver and said they did not feel safe on the bus.

The bus full of students waited along the highway as another driver came to replace the first, according to troopers.

Students arrived safely at the school Tuesday night. Parents received a call from the school saying they were aware of the situation and were working with law enforcement at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group